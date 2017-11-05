The Dallas Cowboys return home to face one of the NFL's dynamic offenses in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dallas has won two in a row following road victories against the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins. Kansas City is coming off a dominant 29–19 victory over the Denver Broncos in which they forced four turnovers.

The Chiefs are led by quarterback Alex Smith, who has passed for 2,181 yards and 16 TDs with no interceptions and the league's leading rusher, rookie Kareem Hunt.

Dallas will attempt to pound the ball with Ezekiel Elliott, who is third in the league in rushing. Kansas City's rushing defense is one of the league's worst, giving up 131.1 yards a game and nearly five yards per rushing attempt.

The teams have not met since the 2013 season, a 17–16 victory by the Chiefs.

See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: Sunday, November 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game on the CBS Sports App.