Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will not play in today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a violation of a team rule, the team announced.

Fournette did not play in last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts because of an ankle injury and was set to play on Sunday.

Chris Ivory will start in place of Fournette.

"Leonard Fournette is not playing in today game due to an infraction of a team rule," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. "This has been addressed internally and further details will not be made public."

Fournette has rushed for 596 yards and six touchdowns during his rookie season.