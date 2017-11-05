NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will join the long list of owners and others that will be deposed in relation to the collusion grievance filed by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, Goodell will be asked to hand over any cell phone records and emails in relation to the case.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair as well as Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen and head coach Pete Carroll will also be deposed based on previous public statements made about the free agent quarterback.

Kaepernick, 30, filed a grievance against the NFL for he is says is an attempt by owners to collude so he would not be signed. Kaepernick has not been signed by an NFL team since opting out of his contract in the spring.

NFL xecutive vice president/football operations Troy Vincent and senior vice president of player engagement Arthur McAfee will also be deposed.