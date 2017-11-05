Tony Romo played 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring at the end of last season.

Sunday, he made his first trip back to Dallas as a CBS broadcaster, and the Cowboys made sure to give him a warm welcome back.

Prior to the game between the Cowboys and Chiefs, Romo received a standing ovation from the crowd and was honored with a video tribute narrated by Jason Witten.

From his 78 career regular season victories and two playoff wins to some of his most impressive broken tackles and scrambles, the video chronicled the best moment's of Romo's career from Eastern Illinois to the Cowboys.

Romo threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns during his time in Dallas.