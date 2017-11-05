Watch: Travis Kelce Scores, Then Wins a Potato Sack Race in the End Zone

Travis Kelce is scoring touchdowns and winning imaginary potato sack races with ease.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 05, 2017

Travis Kelce might actually enjoy touchdown celebrations more than scoring touchdowns.

In Sunday's game against the Cowboys, the Chiefs tight end scored on the opening drive of the second half to put Kansas City ahead 17-14.

After the score, Kelce then decided to race his teammates in the most creative way he could think of: With imaginary potato sacks.

That's right, they had a potato sack race, in their minds, and as Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson stumbled to the ground, Kelce was able to beat Alex Smith to the finish line.

The Cowboys now lead the Chiefs 21-17.

 

