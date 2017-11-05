The Kansas City Chiefs were trailing the Dallas Cowboys 14-3 after Dak Prescott ran for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first half of Sunday's game.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Cowboys picked up a 15-yard penalty when Byron Jones shoved Chiefs returner Akeem hunt after going out of bounds.

After a delay of game pushed Kansas City back five yards, Alex Smith connected with Charcandrick West for 12 yards to move the ball to the Kansas City 44.

On the final play of the half, Smith tossed it to Tyreek Hill who had a group of blockers in front of him, and from there, he sliced through the Cowboys defenders on his way to the end zone on an unbelievable scoring play.

Kansas City now trails Dallas 14-10 at the break and will get the ball back to start the second half.