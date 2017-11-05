Watch: Tyreek Hill Cuts Through Cowboys' Defense to Score On Final Play of the Half

Tyreek Hill just embarrassed the entire Cowboys defense as the first half came to an end.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 05, 2017

The Kansas City Chiefs were trailing the Dallas Cowboys 14-3 after Dak Prescott ran for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first half of Sunday's game.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Cowboys picked up a 15-yard penalty when Byron Jones shoved Chiefs returner Akeem hunt after going out of bounds.

After a delay of game pushed Kansas City back five yards, Alex Smith connected with Charcandrick West for 12 yards to move the ball to the Kansas City 44.

On the final play of the half, Smith tossed it to Tyreek Hill who had a group of blockers in front of him, and from there, he sliced through the Cowboys defenders on his way to the end zone on an unbelievable scoring play.

Kansas City now trails Dallas 14-10 at the break and will get the ball back to start the second half.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters