Vin Scully on Player Protests: 'I Will Never Watch Another NFL Game Again'

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully says he is done watching NFL games because of anthem protests.

By Scooby Axson
November 05, 2017

Legendary Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully says he will not watch another NFL game because of the player protests.

Scully made his remarks Saturday night during a speech at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California after he was asked about the demonstrations made by NFL players.

"I will never watch another NFL game again," Scully is quoted as saying.

“I have only one personal thought, really. And I am so disappointed,” Scully added. “I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it’s not that I’m some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year. Didn’t go anywhere. Didn’t do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach."

The 89-year-old Scully retired last year after almost seven decades as a broadcaster for the Dodgers.

Hundreds of NFL players have kneeled during the anthem in the past two seasons. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to kneel, saying he did so to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Those protests have evolved as President Donald Trump weighed in saying that players should be fired for disrespecting the flag.

The majority of the Houston Texans did not stand for the flag before last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks after owner Bob McNair made a comment referring to the players as "inmates."

