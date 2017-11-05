Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 8.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is inactive for the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fournette violated a team rule and Chris Ivory will take his place in the lineup.
Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.
Inactive
• Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (non–injury related)
• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (violating team rule)
• Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle)
• Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring)
• Bengals running back Jeremy Hill
• Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle)
Active
• Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (concussion)
• Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle)
• Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle)