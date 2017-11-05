Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is inactive for the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fournette violated a team rule and Chris Ivory will take his place in the lineup.

Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.

Inactive

• Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (non–injury related)

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (violating team rule)

• Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle)

• Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring)

• Bengals running back Jeremy Hill

• Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle)

Active

• Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (concussion)

• Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle)

• Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle)