Week 9 Actives/Inactives: Fournette Out for Violating Team rules

Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 8.

By Scooby Axson
November 05, 2017

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is inactive for the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Fournette violated a team rule and Chris Ivory will take his place in the lineup. 

Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.

Inactive

• Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (non–injury related)

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (violating team rule)

• Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle)

• Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring)

• Bengals running back Jeremy Hill 

• Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle)

Active

• Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (concussion)

• Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle)

• Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters