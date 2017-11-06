Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has agreed to attend the next mediation session between the NFL and players to discuss the protesting of social issues during the national anthem, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

No date has been set for the next session but players have requested to meet the week of Nov. 13, according to ESPN. Among the topics of discussion will be the social justice and civil rights issues that have led to widespread protesting during the Star-Spangled Banner as well as Kaepernick's free agency. Kaepernick was the player who started the protests when he took a knee during the national anthem in 2016.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have held a few informal meetings to discuss the player protests. No resolution has been met during the meetings.

Last month, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL under the latest collective bargaining agreement accusing the league owners of collusion.