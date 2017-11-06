Report: Colin Kaepernick Would Attend Next Mediation Session With NFL, Players

Colin Kaepernick will reportedly attend the next mediation between the NFL and players.

By Chris Chavez
November 06, 2017

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has agreed to attend the next mediation session between the NFL and players to discuss the protesting of social issues during the national anthem, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

No date has been set for the next session but players have requested to meet the week of Nov. 13, according to ESPN. Among the topics of discussion will be the social justice and civil rights issues that have led to widespread protesting during the Star-Spangled Banner as well as Kaepernick's free agency. Kaepernick was the player who started the protests when he took a knee during the national anthem in 2016.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have held a few informal meetings to discuss the player protests. No resolution has been met during the meetings.

Last month, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL under the latest collective bargaining agreement accusing the league owners of collusion.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters