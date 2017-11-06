The Packers will host the Lions on Monday Night Football.

Both teams are chasing the Vikings, who are 6–2, in the NFC North. Green Bay, playing without an injured Aaron Rodgers, is 4–3, while the fading Lions are 3–4.

Detroit is coming off a home defeat to the Steelers. The Packers lost to the Saints in their last game.

The Lions looked like contenders early in the season, but their play has declined markedly over the last few weeks. Detroit desperately needs a win to stay in the NFC North race.

The Packers will be without Rodgers for the foreseeable future. Brett Hundley will start at quarterback for Green Bay.

See how to watch Monday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN