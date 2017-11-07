The NFL has opposed the tax bill proposed by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans that could force teams to front more money for stadium construction, reports Reuters.

According to Reuters, under the proposed bill, "local governments could no longer fund the building or renovation of professional sports stadiums by issuing tax-exempt, public-purpose bonds, the sort of bonds typically used to fund schools, libraries and public transit."

Reuters reported that the NFL said new stadiums bring benefits to surrounding communities.

President Donald Trump has taken shots at the NFL this year after national anthem protests grew.

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, with several other NFL players eventually joining him, as well as numerous other athletes across America. The protests grew this season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.