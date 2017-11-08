Report: Deshaun Watson Undergoes Successful ACL Surgery

Watson tore his ACL last week, ending his stellar rookie season.

By Nihal Kolur
November 08, 2017

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent successful ACL surgery on Wednesday morning in Houston, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The procedure was performed by Texans team doctor Walt Lowe, who did not find any additional damage.

Last week, the rookie quarterback suffered a non-contact injury in practice and was diagnosed at the facility with a torn ACL. The injury occurred on a running play.

Watson played with a torn ACL in his freshman year at Clemson, but this injury appears to be more severe. While ACL recoveries can often be unpredictable, Watson faces an eight to nine month long rehabilitation process.

Watson has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has also picked up 269 yards on 36 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground. 

