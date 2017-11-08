The Packers have cut tight veteran tight end Martellus Bennett with a Failure to Disclose Physical Condition designation, reports ESPN's Field Yates.

Bennett, 30, signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Green Bay before the season after winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots. The Packers' move to cut him with the failure to disclose a medical condition designation suggests that Bennett's shoulder injury, which kept him out of last week's game against the Lions, was worse than the team thought when they signed him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Packers could argue that, given the undisclosed pre-existing injury, Bennett's entire contract is void, which could allow the team to get back some or all of the $8 million they've already paid Bennett.

Bennett's production in the seven games he did play was modest: 24 catches for 233 yards and no touchdowns.

Bennett was ruled out for the Packers' game at the Bears on Sunday, ostensibly before the team made the decision to cut him.

During the Packers' bye week, Bennett said that he believed this year would be his last in the NFL.

Green Bay has two other tight ends on its active 53-man roster: Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers.