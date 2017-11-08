Week 9’s stream produced two-top 15 quarterbacks (Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown), the No. 6 tight end (Vernon Davis) and the fifth-highest scoring defense (Arizona Cardinals). There are four teams off in Week 10, giving fantasy owners a slight break after the bye-week frenzy these past two weeks. Injuries are still rampant, though, making the stream just as important this week.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s Schedule-Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season progresses and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when coming up with weekly streamers.

To provide advice that you can actually use, candidates for streaming must be available in at least 50% of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

Quarterbacks

Josh McCown, Jets at Buccaneers (48% owned)

New York’s aerial attack seems to be firing on all cylinders now, with McCown at the helm. He’s thrown for 1,980 yards with 13 touchdowns, and ranks 10th among quarterbacks in standard-scoring leagues with 138.20 fantasy points.

The 15-year veteran gets a favorable matchup with the Buccaneers in Week 10. They’re ranked 29th in quarterback aFPA, and have allowed four signal callers to post at least 20 fantasy points this season (Case Keenum, Eli Manning, Carson Palmer and Tyrod Taylor). With a bye in Week 11 and a tougher schedule down the stretch, this could be the last week to benefit from McCown on the stream.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers vs. Jets (6% ownership)

Fitzpatrick hops onto the stream radar this week with the news that the Buccaneers are shutting down Jameis Winston indefinitely because of the shoulder issue that has plagued him for the better part of a month. The Jets defense ranks 31st in quarterback aFPA, making this a good matchup for Fitzpatrick. He’ll have to get by without Mike Evans, who is suspended after his cheap shot on Marshon Lattimore last week. That could mean plenty of work for DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

If you like buying into narrative, this is a revenge game for both quarterbacks. McCown started the majority of the 2014 season for the Buccaneers, while Fitzpatrick spent the previous two seasons as the Jets starter.

C.J. Beathard, 49ers vs. Giants (4% owned)

Beathard will start again on Sunday, holding off Jimmy Garoppolo for at least one more week. He’s coming off his most productive start of the season, though an unlikely rushing touchdown was largely responsible for his decent fantasy performance. He threw for 294 yards, but got just 5.77 yards per attempt and was picked off for the fourth time in four games. He gets a favorable matchup on paper against a Giants defense ranked 24th in quarterback aFPA. The Giants, however, do get Janoris Jenkins back after his one-game suspension.

Beathard will be without George Kittle, who has been ruled out for Week 10, but Garrett Celek should fill in nicely against a defense that has struggled mightily to cover tight ends. Pierre Garcon is on IR, which lowers Beathard’s ceiling, but Carlos Hyde, Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson should help ease some of that loss. Beathard is the worst of the three quarterbacks here, but is a solid fallback option if you can’t get either of the other two.

Tight Ends

Tyler Kroft, Bengals at Titans (44% owned)

Since taking over as Cincinnati’s starting tight end in Week 3, Kroft has made his mark, averaging 11.7 PPR points per game. The third-year tight end has 287 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, and is second on the Bengals in targets since Tyler Eifert went down. He’s putting together a strong case as the Tyler to go with at tight end, even when Eifert is healthy.

In Week 10, the Bengals head to Tennessee to battle a Titans defense ranked 17th in tight end aFPA. Kroft is a strong play beyond this week, with the Bengals playing the Dolphins in Week 11 and Browns in Week 12. Those teams rank 28th and 32nd, respectively, in tight end aFPA.

Charles Clay/Nick O’Leary, Bills vs. Saints (19%, 1% owned)

Clay is reportedly on track for a Week 10 return after a knee scope kept him sidelined for the past three contests. When healthy, he’s one of Tyrod Taylor’s favorite targets, averaging 5.6 looks per game through the first five weeks of the season. Since Week 5, O’Leary has put up 26.8 fantasy points on 16 total targets. Taylor has a shiny new weapon in Kelvin Benjamin, who was traded to Buffalo late last week and may cut into targets a bit, but the signal caller should continue to go to his trusty tight ends. Whoever starts is a worthy streamer.

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers vs. Jets (29% owned)

With Mike Evans suspended, it’s likely DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate and Howard all see an uptick in targets. That could be enough to get Howard onto the low-end TE1 radar this week. The Jets rank 30th in tight end aFPA, and, with Evans out, two of the three best pass-catchers in Tampa Bay’s offense are tight ends. Ryan Fitzpatrick hooked up with Brate in Week 6 on what was likely the first Harvard-to-Harvard touchdown in NFL history, but Howard should be more of a factor this week, too.

Garrett Celek, 49ers vs. Giants (1% owned)

With George Kittle out, Celek is our bonus streamer here due to the matchup. The Giants have allowed a tight end touchdown in every game this season. Celek doesn’t exactly jump off the page, but a sampling of tight ends who have found the end zone against the Giants includes Tyler Higbee and Jeff Heuerman. If you need a bye week fill-in and your waiver wire is super thin, throw a dart at Celek.

Defenses

New England Patriots, at Broncos (50% owned)

Fresh off a bye week, the Patriots are rested and ready for a matchup with Brock Osweiler. Giving Bill Belichick two weeks to prepare for an offense led by Osweiler feels like the NFL’s version of cruel and unusual punishment, but here we are. Denver’s offensive line is porous, allowing an average of four sacks per contest since Week 6. In the four weeks before their bye, the Patriots held all of their opponents to 17 points or fewer, and that is highly likely to happen again in Denver.

Chicago Bears, vs. Packers (27% owned)

The Bears offense may leave plenty to be desired, but their defense is for real. They rank seventh among fantasy defenses entering Week 10, racking up 23 sacks and seven fumble recoveries. The Packers clearly are not the same without Aaron Rodgers, and have lost all three contests since he broke his collarbone (including the game in which he it happened), failing to score more than 17 in any contest. The Bears are an excellent streamer this week.

Tennessee Titans, vs. Bengals (24% owned)

In Week 9, Tennessee’s defense forced two turnovers and sacked Joe Flacco twice. They host a Bengals team with an implied total of just 17.75 points. The Bengals dodged a bullet when A.J. Green avoided a suspension, but this is not an offense that strikes fear in the heart of defenses. The Titans defense is in the lower half of the league in fantasy points, but makes a decent Week 10 streamer or bye week fill-in.