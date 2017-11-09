Colts Release Cornerback Vontae Davis

The Indianapolis Colts have released veteran cornerback Vontae Davis

By Scooby Axson
November 09, 2017

Indianapolis Colts released cornerback Vontae Davis after six seasons with the team, the Colts announced Thursday.

Davis' release comes a day after it was reported that he was going to have season-ending groin surgery after seeking another medical opinion on the injury.

Davis did not play in last week's victory over the Houston Texans after the team said he would miss the game because of non–medical reasons.

He said he felt disrespected on the way the team handled the situation.

"I had a groin tear that I dealt with," Davis said. "I got different opinions on it. One doctor said I should have had surgery, other doctor told me to let it heal. I took the let-it-heal approach. I came back and probably came back a little too early and in the process I probably hurt my teammates."

Davis, a two–time Pro Bowler, is in the final year of his contract.

The 29–year-old Davis played in five games this season, recording 21 combined tackles with two passes defensed.

