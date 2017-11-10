Russell Wilson was hit basically in the face by Karlos Dansby in the third quarter of the Seahawks' 22-16 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night. Here's video of the blow—you can see Wilson close his eyes when he sees Dansby on a path towards his chin.

Wilson lay on the ground for a bit but didn't show any outward signs of a concussion. He wasn't woozy or dizzy. Still, referee Walt Anderson decided he should leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion. That's when things got controversial—Wilson sat down in the area where the tent that's used for evaluation would be pulled over him, but cameras showed him getting up before medical officials attended to him. Backup quarterback Austin Davis was in for just one play before Wilson returned.

If Wilson had indeed officially entered concussion protocol, going back into the game that quickly would be appear to be a violation. Under the protocol, a player cannot return to practice or a game until he is approved to do so by the team doctor and an independent neurologist.

Wilson was in for two more plays before the Seahawks punted. He then returned to the tent for a longer period of time before returning when Seattle regained possession.

After the game, Wilson was asked what happened on the play.

“Well I got smacked in the jaw pretty good there," Wilson said. "I wasn’t concussed or anything like that. I felt completely clear. I was just trying to feel my jaw, I was like ‘aw man, it’s stuck.’ I think I was laying on the ground for a second just trying to feel my jaw and I think Walt (Anderson, the referee) thought maybe I was a little injured or something like that. I told him I was good, I was good and he said you got to come off. I think Walt did a great job, first of all. He made the smartest decision. I was fine though. A hundred percent fine. And then I finally went over through the whole concussion stuff. We went through every question you can imagine. I answered even some more for them just so they knew I was good and then went back in there.”​

For what it's worth, Wilson made one of the plays of the season in the fourth quarter. He danced around multiple pass rushers, ran in a circle twice before firing off his back foot and finding Doug Baldwin for a 52-yard gain.