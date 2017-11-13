Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant were among the people named GQ's Men of the Year, announced Monday.

Talk show host Stephen Colbert and actress Gal Gadot, the star of the blockbuster movie "Wonder Woman," also made the list.

The 30-year-old Kaepernick was named the magazine's Citizen of the Year and has led the forefront of national anthem protests in the National Football League. Kaepernick first took a knee during the preseaon last year and continue kneeling to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick, who last played for the San Francisco 49ers, has not played since the end of last season. He is currently suing the NFL and its owners alleging that they are colluding to keep him out of the league because of his stances.

Many believe Kaepernick is being blackballed because other quarterback–needing teams have signed other less experienced signal callers and have bypassed Kaepernick.

Durant was named GQ's Champion of the Year after leading the Warriors to the NBA Championship. Durant was met with outrage from fans after he agreed to join the Warriors after spending his first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant's gamble paid off as he was named the Finals MVP after he averaged 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists, while hitting 59% percent of his shots in a five-game Finals rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.