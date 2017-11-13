How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Here's how to watch Dolphins vs. Panthers on Monday Night Football.

By Scooby Axson
November 13, 2017

Week 10 of the NFL season concludes when the struggling Miami Dolphins hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins have lost two games in a row to fall further behind the division leading New England Patriots.

Miami will also search for a running game after trading Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ajayi's replacements, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams, have a combined 140 rushing yards. The Dolphins are the league's only team without a rushing touchdown and are dead last in the NFL in yards per play.

Carolina needs a victory to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Cam Newton is completing 63% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and has been sacked 23 times.

The teams have not met since the 2013 season, a Panthers victory. Miami owns the other four victories in the series.

How to watch

Time: Monday, November 13, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the game on the WatchESPN app.

