Week 10 of the NFL season concludes when the struggling Miami Dolphins hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins have lost two games in a row to fall further behind the division leading New England Patriots.

Miami will also search for a running game after trading Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ajayi's replacements, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams, have a combined 140 rushing yards. The Dolphins are the league's only team without a rushing touchdown and are dead last in the NFL in yards per play.

Carolina needs a victory to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Cam Newton is completing 63% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and has been sacked 23 times.

The teams have not met since the 2013 season, a Panthers victory. Miami owns the other four victories in the series.

How to watch

Time: Monday, November 13, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the game on the WatchESPN app.