Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins will miss the remainder of the season with an MCL injury, the team announced.

Collins suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 38-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. Collins had one tackle before exiting the game.

"We'll miss him," head coach Hue Jackson told reporters.

Collins inked a $50 million contract extension in January but was forced to miss three games this season with a concussion in Week 2. He has 31 tackles and one sack this season.

Collins was replaced with James Burgess.

The Browns are 0–9 on the season and remain the last winless team in the NFL. Cleveland will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.