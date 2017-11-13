Browns LB Jamie Collins Out For Rest of Season Due to MCL Injury

Jamie Collins will miss the rest of the season with an MCL injury.

By Chris Chavez
November 13, 2017

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins will miss the remainder of the season with an MCL injury, the team announced.

Collins suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 38-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. Collins had one tackle before exiting the game.

"We'll miss him," head coach Hue Jackson told reporters.

Collins inked a $50 million contract extension in January but was forced to miss three games this season with a concussion in Week 2. He has 31 tackles and one sack this season.

Three Most Heartbreaking Moments From the Browns’ Loss to the Lions

Collins was replaced with James Burgess.

The Browns are 0–9 on the season and remain the last winless team in the NFL. Cleveland will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters