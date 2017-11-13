Report: Anonymous Bengals Teammate Says Refs Are Provoking Vontaze Burfict

An anonymous member of the Bengals reportedly said refs are cursing at Vontaze Burfict.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 13, 2017

An unnamed Bengals teammate came to Vontaze Burfict's defense Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that an anonymous teammate has noticed officials cursing at Burfict and coming into contact with him multiple times over the last few weeks. He adds that Burfict feels he is being singled out by refs, and has complained to coach Marvin Lewis about it, according to Schefter.

An NFL spokesman denied the claims and said it is common for officials to make contact with players and there is nothing unusual with the way Burfict has been treated, according to Schefter.

Sunday, Burfict was ejected from Cincinnati's 24-20 loss to the Titans after making contact with an official. It was the first time in his six-year career that he was ejected from a game.

Burfict was suspended three games to start this season for an illegal hit in the preseason. He also missed the first three games of last season for a hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown from the previous playoffs. For his career, Burfict has been fined more than $300,000 for on-field incidents, not counting money lost from suspensions.

Schefter reports the NFL does not plan to suspend Burfict for this incident. The 3-6 Bengals are looking to end a two-game losing streak against the Broncos Sunday.

