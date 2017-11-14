Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said it's "laughable" and “ridiculous” to suggest that NFL owners could force him out as the team's owner.

Jones' comments come after a Pro Football Talk report that said multiple owners were discussing possibly removing Jones as controlling owner of the Cowboys because of his dispute concerning a contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"I've had not one inkling of communication from the league office or any owner that would suggest something that laughable, ridiculous, and that's about where that is," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

The Washington Post reported that if Jones is guilty of conduct detrimental to the league, he could be fined, the team could lose draft picks and Jones could face discipline, to include suspension.

A report in The New York Times stated that cease-and-desist warning was issued to Jones after conference call with the NFL compensation committee.

Jones also said that it is not true that he has a person in mind to replace Goodell.

On Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the same radio station that the reports were "laughable," adding that the team did not take the report seriously.

"He has 18 months (left before the contract expires)," Jerry Jones said. "We've got all the time in the world to extend him. We need to slow this train down."

Jones also did not back off his stance of suing the league if Goodell is granted an extension.