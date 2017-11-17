Jerry Jones to Roger Goodell: 'I'm Gonna Come After You With Everything I Have'

Jones: "If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard, Bob Kraft is a p---y compared to what I'm going to do."

By Daniel Rapaport
November 17, 2017

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that he is going to come after him with a vengeance, according to a report from ESPN's Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham. 

Jones, who has threatened to sue other NFL owners should they move forward with negotiating a new contract for Goodell, told Goodell his intentions after the commissioner informed Jones that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would be suspended for six games for domestic violence issues. 

"I'm gonna come after you with everything I have," Jones said. He then referred to the Deflategate scandal and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard, Bob Kraft is a p---y compared to what I'm going to do."

After Jones' intentions to block Goodell's new contract went public, the NFL issued a letter to Jones accusing him of partaking in conduct detrimental to the league's best interest. 

Jones has been steadfast in his defense of Elliott, who he believes is innocent of the accusations made against him. Jones felt the suspension was a "complete betrayal" on the part of Goodell, per the story, after Jones had been one of Goodell's most ardent supporters.

After a lengthy legal battle characterized by a tangled web of legal decisions that spanned months across multiple courts, Elliott announced that he'll drop his appeal and serve the remainder of his suspension. He served the first game of the suspension in Week 10, when the Cowboys were beaten 27-7 by the Falcons. 

