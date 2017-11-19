The NFL relaxing touchdown celebration rules was one of the best moves made by the league in recent history. The Pittsburgh Steelers have stolen the show early in the season thanks to the creativity of Juju Simon-Schuster and the receiving corps.

Under the new rules, players are allowed to use the football as a prop following a touchdown. They can celebrate on the ground and also get their teammates involved for a group demonstration.

Here are some of the best touchdown celebrations from Week 11.

Lamar Miller caught a seven-yard pass for a touchdown, which his teammates celebrated by using the football as a baton for a relay race.

Mark Ingram rushed for 35-yards to put the New Orleans Saints up 10–0 against the Washington Redskins. He broke out the backpack kid dance from Katy Perry's "Swish, Swish" music video.

This post will be updated with more celebrations throughout Sunday.