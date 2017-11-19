Watch: Best Touchdown Celebrations From NFL Week 11

The Texans used the football as a baton for a relay race after a Lamar Miller touchdown.

By Chris Chavez
November 19, 2017

The NFL relaxing touchdown celebration rules was one of the best moves made by the league in recent history. The Pittsburgh Steelers have stolen the show early in the season thanks to the creativity of Juju Simon-Schuster and the receiving corps. 

Under the new rules, players are allowed to use the football as a prop following a touchdown. They can celebrate on the ground and also get their teammates involved for a group demonstration.

Here are some of the best touchdown celebrations from Week 11.

Lamar Miller caught a seven-yard pass for a touchdown, which his teammates celebrated by using the football as a baton for a relay race.

Mark Ingram rushed for 35-yards to put the New Orleans Saints up 10–0 against the Washington Redskins. He broke out the backpack kid dance from Katy Perry's "Swish, Swish" music video.

This post will be updated with more celebrations throughout Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters