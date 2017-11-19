Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints. It appears that Saints defender Sheldon Rankins rolled on Thompson's knee. The Redskins announced that he has a fractured fibula that will require surgery and he will miss the remainder of the season.

Teammates and trainers surrounded Thompson before an air cast was placed on his leg.

Washington is likely to turn to rookie Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall as rushing options on offense in Thompson's absence. Perine scored his first NFL touchdown earlier in the game.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins also went down on the play but stayed in the game. The Redskins pulled off a successful fake punt at their own 15-yard line and extended their lead to 24–13.