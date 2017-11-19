Redskins RB Chris Thompson Carted Off With Fractured Fibula, Season Over

Losing Chris Thompson may be a big blow for the Redskins offense.

By Chris Chavez
November 19, 2017

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints. It appears that Saints defender Sheldon Rankins rolled on Thompson's knee. The Redskins announced that he has a fractured fibula that will require surgery and he will miss the remainder of the season.

Teammates and trainers surrounded Thompson before an air cast was placed on his leg.

Washington is likely to turn to rookie Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall as rushing options on offense in Thompson's absence. Perine scored his first NFL touchdown earlier in the game.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins also went down on the play but stayed in the game. The Redskins pulled off a successful fake punt at their own 15-yard line and extended their lead to 24–13. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters