The Philadelphia Eagles travel to AT&T Stadium on Sunday to face the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime NFC East matchup.

Philadelphia (8-1) enters Sunday after defeating Denver 51-23 two weeks ago. The Eagles enter the weekend with the best record in the NFL and have used MVP quality play from quarterback Carson Wentz (2262 yards, 23 touchdowns) to fuel their success. Coming off a bye week, the Eagles should be rested and prepared for a crucial matchup with the rival Cowboys.

Dallas (5-4) is currently in second place in the NFC East after losing to Atlanta 27-7 last week. The Cowboys offensive line allowed six sacks to Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn on Sunday and has been decimated with injuries. Dallas will also be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who will miss the next five games due to his suspension for domestic violence.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, Nov. 19, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

