Very few players protested the national anthem in Week 10 of the NFL season after the NFL Players Association asked all players to observe a two-minute moment of silence to honor veterans before Veterans Day.

Players, including Michael Bennett who has protested most of the season, stood for the anthem. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews, who has stayed in the locker room when his players take the field for the anthem, walked onto the field and held hands with soldiers before standing for the anthem. Matthews started protesting when President Donald Trump ripped players for protesting.

The protests during the national anthem started last season when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the Star-Spangled Banner. He opted out of his contract in March and remains a free agent. He recently filed a complaint that alleged NFL owners colluded against him.

Here is a list of players and teams that protested during the national anthem in Week 11:

New York Giants

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon continued his protest during the national anthem by kneeling during the song.

Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas stood during a moment of silence before the game but knelt during the anthem.

