Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette will suit up for today's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Fournette had been listed as questionable for the game with a lingering ankle injury. Fournette is second in the NFL among all rookie in rushing yards.

Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.

Inactive

• Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (illness)

• Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring)

• Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle)

• Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin)

• Packers running back Ty Montgomery (ribs)

• Giants cornerback Eli Apple (healthy scratch)

• Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman (healthy scratch)

• Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (foot)

• Chiefs lineback Dee Ford (back)

Active

• Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring)

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle)

• Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (foot)

• Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (back)

• Redskins tight end Niles Paul (concussion)