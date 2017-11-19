Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 11.
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette will suit up for today's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Fournette had been listed as questionable for the game with a lingering ankle injury. Fournette is second in the NFL among all rookie in rushing yards.
Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.
Inactive
• Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (illness)
• Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring)
• Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle)
• Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin)
• Packers running back Ty Montgomery (ribs)
• Giants cornerback Eli Apple (healthy scratch)
• Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman (healthy scratch)
• Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (foot)
• Chiefs lineback Dee Ford (back)
Active
• Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring)
• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle)
• Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (foot)
• Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (back)
• Redskins tight end Niles Paul (concussion)