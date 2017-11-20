Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn was killed Monday morning in a car accident in Irving, Texas, according to media reports.

He was 43 years old.

The Dallas County medical examiner's office later confirmed Glenn's death saying the cause was a "suspected motor vehicle accident."

Glenn played for 12 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and spent his final five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Glenn was an All-American at Ohio State and won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the nation.

He was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft and caught 90 passes in his first season, setting a then-NFL record.

Glenn had 593 receptions for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns in his career.