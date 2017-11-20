Ex-NFL Receiver Terry Glenn Dies in Car Crash

Sporting News via Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Terry Glenn reportedly dies in car crash

By Scooby Axson
November 20, 2017

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn was killed Monday morning in a car accident in Irving, Texas, according to media reports.

He was 43 years old.

The Dallas County medical examiner's office later confirmed Glenn's death saying the cause was a "suspected motor vehicle accident."

Glenn played for 12 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and spent his final five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

SI Vault
A TRUE SURVIVAL TEST DON'T TRY TELLING PATRIOTS WIDEOUT TERRY GLENN THAT THERE'S NO GREATER PRESSURE THAN PLAYING IN THE NFL'S ULTIMATE GAME

Glenn was an All-American at Ohio State and won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the nation.

He was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft and caught 90 passes in his first season, setting a then-NFL record.

Glenn had 593 receptions for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns in his career.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters