The Georgia Dome, home of the Atlanta Falcons, was imploded Monday morning after more than 5,000 pounds of explosives leveled the 25-year old building.

The dome fell to the ground in about 15 seconds, according to the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

The facility which opened in 1992, hosted the Olympics, the Super Bowl, and the Final Four. It has hosted the SEC Championship in college football, the Peach Bowl and other events.

The dome was replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door, which houses the Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United.