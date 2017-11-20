Marshawn Lynch's Mom Fires Back At President Trump

Lynch's mom took to Twitter to respond to President Trump's call for her son's suspension.

By Nihal Kolur
November 20, 2017

Marshawn Lynch's mom, Delisa Lynch, clearly isn't afraid to voice her opinions on Donald Trump.

Early Monday morning, President Trump called for the Oakland Raiders running back to be suspended for kneeling during the American national anthem (as he has done all season) and standing for the Mexican national anthem during the Raiders' 33-8 loss to New England in Mexico City on Sunday. While Marshawn has yet to respond, his mother took to Twitter to take a shot at the President.

In 2014, Trump attempted to buy the Buffalo Bills franchise after Bills founder Ralph Wilson passed away at age 95. Alongside the likes of Jon Bon Jovi and natural-gas billionaire Terry Pegula, Trump entered a near six-month process to purchase the team. In the end, Pegula got the team. Trump told SI in September 2015, "I bid a billion dollars, all cash on the table. [Pegula] bought it for a billion-two, I believe, although they say it was a billion-four. I think he got it for a billion-two."

This isn't the first time Delisa Lynch has spoke about her son's decision to kneel for the anthem.

Last month, Lynch tweeted out that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was criticized for sitting during the national anthem at his first game as an owner.

Monday morning, Lynch retweeted her original tweet with the caption, what's "wrong with following the leader?"

Lynch's tweets as well as her son's actions represent the ongoing feud between NFL players and President Trump over the issue of standing for the national anthem.

And while the NFL playoffs are quickly approaching, this issue doesn't seem like it will slow down anytime soon.

