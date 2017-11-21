Report: Some NFL Owners Pushing For Teams To Stay In Locker Room For National Anthem Next Year

NFL owners could consider a change to the league's anthem policy.

By Chris Chavez
November 21, 2017

Some NFL owners are considering a change to the league's national anthem policy that would possibly keep players in the locker room when the Star-Spangled Banner is played before football games, according to The Washington Post.

Any policy change would have to be discussed after the season.

“I think that if players are still kneeling at the end of the year, then it could very well happen,” an unnamed source told The Post.

The protests during the national anthem continue to be a subject of criticism from some fans and the President Donald Trump. The issue could be explored at the league's annual meeting in March.

The current policy that has players and coaches on the sidelines for the national anthem was implemented in 2009. Players who have not been president on the field or those who have not stood for the anthem have not been fined or disciplined by the NFL.

President Trump called on the NFL to fire or suspend any player who protested during the anthem. He most recently tweeted that Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch should be suspended for the remainder of the season after he sat during the U.S. national anthem but then stood for the Mexican anthem before a game in Mexico City. 

