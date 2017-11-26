The NFL protests during the national anthem remain in the spotlight during season after President Donald Trump ripped NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for not punishing players.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted: "Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss!"

The tweet was in response to a story of New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeling during the national anthem before the Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Redskins.

Last week, Trump also said that he was not in favor of the NFL keeping players in the locker room during the national anthem next year, if a change is made to the policy. He also wanted the NFL to suspend Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch for the rest of the season for sitting during the Star-Spangled Banner but standing during the Mexican national anthem before a game in Mexico City.

Here is a list of players and teams that protested during the national anthem in Week 12:

New York Giants

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon continued his protest during the national anthem by kneeling. He has kneeled during the national anthem since early on in the NFL season.

Miami Dolphins

Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas took a knee for the national anthem.

Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive back Marcus Peters stayed in the team tunnel during the national anthem. All other players stood.

Philadelphia Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod and Chris Long continued to raise their fists and protest during the national anthem.

This post will continue to be updated throughout the day's games.