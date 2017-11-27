The Houston Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday night's primetime matchup.

The Texans are 4–6 after a 31–21 victory at home against the Arizona Cardinals. They were led by rookie running back D'Onta Foreman's 10 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter. He was carted off the field late in the game with an ankle injury and was later placed on the injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Houston will also be without wide receiver Will Fuller, who is nursing a rib injury.

The Ravens will try to solidify their case as a playoff contender. They're coming off a 23–0 win against the Green Bay Packers, where they forced five turnovers. It marked their third shutout of the season. Joe Flacco completed 22 of 28 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

See how to watch Monday's game below:

How to watch

When: Monday, Nov. 27, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch live on Watch ESPN. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with Amazon Prime.