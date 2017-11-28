2018 NFL Draft Quarterback Stock Watch

2018 NFL Draft Quarterback Stock Watch featuring Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and more

By Albert Breer
November 28, 2017
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

1. Josh Rosen, UCLA (13-18, 202 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs vs. Cal): The junior acquitted himself well in the early going against the Bears, but was sacked three times, and landed hard on his right shoulder late in the first half, prompting interim coach Jedd Fisch to keep Rosen out of the game in the second half. The Bruins were up 17-9 at the time. They wound up winning 30-27.

2. Sam Darnold, USC (bye week): Darnold’s regular season is complete, and he finishes with 3,462 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and 12 picks. And now, he’ll see Stanford for a second time in the Pac-12 title game; he threw for 316 yards, four touchdowns and two picks on 21-of-26 passing in a 42-24 win Sept. 9.

3. Josh Allen, Wyoming (DNP vs. San Jose State): Allen dressed but didn’t play, missing his second straight game with an injury to his throwing shoulder. He told reporters afterwards, “It’s getting better. Still some tenderness. It’s hurting a little bit when I throw, but day by day I feel it get better.” Allen also said he’d like to play in the Cowboys’ bowl game if he’s 100 percent, but didn’t fully commit to the idea.

Helped himself: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn. The redshirt sophomore has the size, athleticism and arm talent to be a very solid NFL quarterback, but he needs to gain experience. That’s coming, of course, but the command Stidham showed against the top-ranked Tide was impressive. He completed 75 percent of his throws for 237 yards, and rushed for another 51 yards on 12 carries. Whenever he declares, this Baylor transfer will have a scheme adjustment to make, coming from Gul Malzahn’s spread. But there’s a lot that scouts like already here.

Hurt himself: Luke Falk, Washington State. When I did may scouts’ poll of the top quarterbacks in October, Falk finished fourth in the voting. I doubt he’d be so high now. His three first-half picks put the Apple Cup out of reach early on Saturday for the Cougars, and this was his second straight multi-interception game. He settled down a little after the bad start (he finished 37-of-55 for 369 yards, a touchdown and those three picks), but that doesn’t erase how quickly he let Washington run away with this one.

