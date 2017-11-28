College Football: What I’m Watching This Weekend

Clemson vs. Miami (Saturday, ABC, 8 p.m.): The Tigers’ defensive line is stacked, with all four starters—ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, and tackles Lawrence and Wilkins—expected to be high draft picks. And the Miami offensive line wasn’t great against Pitt, which contributed to QB Malik Rosier’s up-and-down play. This is most certainly an area where the Tigers hope to set the tone and should be able. Meanwhile, over on FOX, at the same time, we’ll get Ohio State’s filthy defensive line, led by Bosa, up against a typically giant Wisconsin line. So if you like d-line play, Saturday night is for you.