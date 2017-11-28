Trump: NFL "Weak and Out of Control' For Allowing Protests

President Trump says NFL is "weak and out of control" for allowing anthem protests.

By Scooby Axson
November 28, 2017

President Donald Trump continued his complaints about the NFL and the players that protest during the national anthem, claiming that Americans are fed up with the protests, calling the NFL "weak and out of control."

Players have protested since the beginning of the season, whether it was in response to police brutality or racial injustice and even Trump, who called the players "sons of bitches," which led to a league–wide protest during Week 3.

Trump called on NFL players to be suspended or fired for sitting for the national anthem, which prompted a league-wide protest where almost 200 players refused to participate in the anthem.

At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up. The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control!," Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Last week, Trump tweeted three different times complaining about the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch saying that the players run the league and again saying that players kneeling for the anthem is showing disrespect.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters