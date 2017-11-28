President Donald Trump continued his complaints about the NFL and the players that protest during the national anthem, claiming that Americans are fed up with the protests, calling the NFL "weak and out of control."

Players have protested since the beginning of the season, whether it was in response to police brutality or racial injustice and even Trump, who called the players "sons of bitches," which led to a league–wide protest during Week 3.

Trump called on NFL players to be suspended or fired for sitting for the national anthem, which prompted a league-wide protest where almost 200 players refused to participate in the anthem.

At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up. The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Last week, Trump tweeted three different times complaining about the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch saying that the players run the league and again saying that players kneeling for the anthem is showing disrespect.