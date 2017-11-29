Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said Wednesday that quarterback Jameis Winston will start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Winston has been out since Week 9 after he re-aggravated a shoulder injury he initially suffered in Week 6. He returned to practice Wednesday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick took over at quarterback for the Bucs who've gone 2–1 with him in the pocket.

Winston has a 61.2 completion percentage for 1,920 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Fitzpatrick has a 58.9 completion percentage for 1,103 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks.

The Buccaneers are 4-7 this season.