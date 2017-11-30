Report: NFL Pledges $89 Million To Address Social Justice Issues

By Scooby Axson
November 30, 2017

The NFL agreed to commit $89 million to social justice issues that will help in African-American communities, ESPN.com reports.

According to the report, an agreement was reached on Wednesday night, with the money set for dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations and education.

The $89 million pledge is set for seven years, with owners chipping in $5 million this year and maxing out with a $12 million commitment each year from 2021–2023.

The agreement comes a day after players, including Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas and San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, broke away from the Players Coalition, saying they "don't believe the coalition's beliefs are in our best interests as a whole."

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Russell Okung also broke away from the coalition saying that the "NFL continues a disingenuous approach to player grievance, refusing to match the urgency at this moment."

Okung added that the proposal by the NFL is "woefully inadequate" and the league seems "satisfied with an illusion of player agreement."

The league and the players did not agree to a resolution that would stop players from protest or taking a knee during the national anthem, a gesture that was led last year by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

