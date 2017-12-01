Two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers could return to the field as early as Saturday, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

"He’s got a workout today, and we'll obviously evaluate him," McCarthy said on Friday. "We’re looking tomorrow to potentially practice him in a trial return. That’s the outlook. We’ll determine that tomorrow after his work today."

Rodgers was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 20 following his collarbone surgery and is eligible to return to practice on Saturday, based on the NFL's IR rules. While he is not eligible to play in a game until Week 15 at Carolina, getting Rodgers back to practice would likely boost the morale of a team that has gone just 1-5 since his injury.

"I think it's a big deal when you see your leader out there," McCarthy said on Rodgers' return to practice. "Yeah, definitely. The guys have been able to watch him work here the last couple weeks. He's been going through the fundamental part of it. I think you also have to be in tune with the trial return mode, which every player as you work through their protocol and procedure specifics of how they're coming back from their specific injuries. But, yeah, that'd be great to have him out there."

Before the Packers faced the Steelers Nov. 26, Rodgers was throwing passes for about 15 minutes, including multiple throws of over 50 yards.

"He's doing well," Packers quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt said this week. "You saw him throwing out there in Pittsburgh -- he's doing well. He's getting healthy, and he's following right along in rehab. He's probably ahead of the curve a little bit, but there's really not anything to talk about until there's something to talk about."

On Nov. 16, Pro Football Talk reported Rodgers was "making really good progress" in recovering from his injury.

“I know the training staff and the strength and conditioning staff are very pleased with where he is,” McCarthy said in early November. “He’s moving right along.”

On Oct. 15, Rodgers broke his collarbone when Anthony Barr of the Vikings hit him while throwing a pass. Rodgers had 13 screws and two plates put into his collarbone, according to Ian Rapoport. Additionally, Rapoport reports that Rodgers' collarbone was also displaced.

Rodgers said on Conan O'Brien's late-night show that after he was hit by Barr, the Vikings linebacker gave him the middle finger. Barr said he didn't "even look or say a word" to Rodgers after the hit and he just walked back to the huddle.

Since Rodgers went down, Brett Hundley has taken over at quarterback for the Packers. Hundley is 113-for-184 (61.4%) this year for 1185 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Green Bay (5-6) plays Tampa Bay on Sunday and Cleveland the following week. In order to stay in the playoff race, the Packers would likely have to win both games before Rodgers' potential return.

Rodgers had a 66.3 completion percentage, 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns and only three picks when he was playing.