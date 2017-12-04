Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick was named one of the 10 people on Time Magazine's shortlist for their annual "Person of the Year" honors.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET.

Kaepernick has been a lightning rod in the NFL as his decision to kneel before the playing of the national anthem in protesting racial inequality and police brutality last season brought a wave of followers and criticism.

Kaepernick has not been signed by any team this season, despite throwing for 17 touchdowns last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year old Kaepernick has already been named the winner of SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his commitment to social justice.

This season, hundreds of players have taken a knee before the anthem; some in criticism of President Donald Trump calling for the firing and suspension of players who disrespect the anthem.

Trump, who was Time's "Person of the Year" in 2016, has called the NFL "weak" in their response to the anthem and added that the league is run by the players.

Others on the shortlist for this year's award include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Trump, former FBI director Robert Mueller and "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.