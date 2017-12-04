Bengals RB Joe Mixon Leaves Game With Concussion

Joe Mixon appeared to be knocked out by a hit from two Steelers defenders. 

By Dan Gartland
December 04, 2017

Joe Mixon is out for the rest of Monday night’s game against the Steelers after suffering a concussion in the second quarter. 

Mixon was injured when he was sandwiched between two Pittsburgh defenders. He laid motionless on the ground while the ESPN broadcast cut to commercial but was on his feet after the TV break. He initially went into the sideline medical tent but was then taken back into the locker room. The team said he was being evaluated for head and shoulder injuries. 

It was the second frightening injury of the game, after Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken off on a stretcher with a back injury

Mixon was replaced by Giovani Bernard as the primary ballcarrier, though Brian Hill, recently signed off the Falcons’ practice squad, also saw some time. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters