Joe Mixon is out for the rest of Monday night’s game against the Steelers after suffering a concussion in the second quarter.

Mixon was injured when he was sandwiched between two Pittsburgh defenders. He laid motionless on the ground while the ESPN broadcast cut to commercial but was on his feet after the TV break. He initially went into the sideline medical tent but was then taken back into the locker room. The team said he was being evaluated for head and shoulder injuries.

It was the second frightening injury of the game, after Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken off on a stretcher with a back injury.

Mixon was replaced by Giovani Bernard as the primary ballcarrier, though Brian Hill, recently signed off the Falcons’ practice squad, also saw some time.