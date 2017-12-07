How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch Saints vs. Falcons.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 07, 2017

The Saints head to Atlanta for a Thursday night matchup with the Falcons. 

The Saints (9–3) are led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees, who is completing 71.5% of his passes with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. New Orleans is coming a win over Carolina on Sunday.

The Falcons (7–5) are coming off a 14–9 loss to the Vikings. 

See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: Thursday, Dec. 07, 8:25 p.m. ET

TV: NBC/NFL Network 

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or you can live stream games on Amazon Prime

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters