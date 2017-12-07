The Saints head to Atlanta for a Thursday night matchup with the Falcons.

The Saints (9–3) are led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees, who is completing 71.5% of his passes with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. New Orleans is coming a win over Carolina on Sunday.

The Falcons (7–5) are coming off a 14–9 loss to the Vikings.

See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: Thursday, Dec. 07, 8:25 p.m. ET

TV: NBC/NFL Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or you can live stream games on Amazon Prime.