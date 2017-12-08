For the first time, Bears tight end Zach Miller has spoken at length about the devastating knee injury that almost cost him his leg.

Miller spent three weeks in the hospital (one week in New Orleans and two back home in Chicago) after dislocating his kneecap during a game against the Saints. An emergency surgery to repair damaged arteries in the leg ultimately saved the limb from amputation. He was finally released from the hospital on Nov. 20, 23 days after the initial injury.

It has obviously been an incredibly trying ordeal for Miller, but perhaps even more taxing than you may realize. Miller sat down with Bears radio play-by-play man Jeff Joniak for an emotional interview about his experience.

"I just remember telling the doc, 'Save my leg, please.'"



Zach Miller shares his emotional story, daily motivation and inspirational outlook. pic.twitter.com/CVbd5BvAeb — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 8, 2017

One of the more interesting things Miller reveals is that the Bears’ assistant athletic trainer, Sid Dreyer, made the crucial decision to send Miller immediately to a Level I trauma center.

“Sid’s my hero,” Miller said. “He saved my leg.”