Inside the Philadelphia Eagles’ West Coast Trip

- Jenny Vrentas traveled to the West coast, first to Seattle and then down to Orange County, to follow the Philadelphia Eagles during their trip.
Back when the 2017 schedules were still under construction, the Eagles asked the NFL to make their two Los Angeles games on back-to-back weeks. The team got the second-best option: the Seahawks and the Rams seven days apart.
Little did anyone know that the two games during Philadelphia’s West-Coast trip would become two of the most pivotal games on its 2017 schedule.
So The MMQB sent Jenny Vrentas along for the ride, joining the Eagles in Seattle and traveling down to Orange County, where Philadelphia spent the week practicing at Angels Stadium in Anaheim and adjusting to the time difference. Below are her stories from the week so far, educating us on one of the NFL’s hottest teams and a clear Super Bowl contender.
How Are Eagles’ Defensive Backs Preparing For Jared Goff? With Carson Wentz, of Course
Jared Goff and Carson Wentz are very different quarterbacks, but something the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2016 draft have in common is their ability to toss a deep ball. And the Philadelphia DBs are confident that practicing against their QB is giving them a leg up.
The Eagles Have Held It Together on the O-Line, With Some Help From Jason Peters
Prepping for Sunday's Eagles-Rams showdown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Philly's offensive front draws strength and wisdom from its injured mentor.
Jim Schwartz Has Turned Around the Eagles Defense, and He Isn’t Thinking About His Next Job
The Eagles' defense has become one of the league's best under Jim Schwartz. How long will he stay?
While on the West Coast, Eagles Determined to Avoid Distraction Ahead of Showdown With Rams
After the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday night, a change of messaging is in store for the players ahead of arguably their biggest game of the season.
Against the Seahawks, the Eagles Faced Their Biggest Challenge Yet, and Faltered
They came into the Seattle game with the NFC's best record and left with questions about how good they really are. Now an upstart Philadelphia team must address its failings before another big showdown, with the Rams in L.A. on Sunday.