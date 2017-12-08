Inside the Philadelphia Eagles’ West Coast Trip

Back when the 2017 schedules were still under construction, the Eagles asked the NFL to make their two Los Angeles games on back-to-back weeks. The team got the second-best option: the Seahawks and the Rams seven days apart.

Little did anyone know that the two games during Philadelphia’s West-Coast trip would become two of the most pivotal games on its 2017 schedule.

So The MMQB sent Jenny Vrentas along for the ride, joining the Eagles in Seattle and traveling down to Orange County, where Philadelphia spent the week practicing at Angels Stadium in Anaheim and adjusting to the time difference. Below are her stories from the week so far, educating us on one of the NFL’s hottest teams and a clear Super Bowl contender.

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stefen Wisniewski and Halapoulivaati Vaitai protecting Carson Wentz. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images Sport

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

They came into the Seattle game with the NFC’s best record and left with questions about how good they really are. Now an upstart Philadelphia team must address its failings before another big showdown, with the Rams in L.A. on Sunday. Click to read.