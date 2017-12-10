WATCH: Adam Vinatieri Nails Clutch Extra Point in Snow vs. Bills

Colts kicker Vinatieri nails extra point in snow vs. Bills

By Scooby Axson
December 10, 2017

By this time, NFL fans should know that Adam Vinatieri comes through in the clutch, especially when it snow.

The Colts kicker nailed an extra point late in the fourth quarter in a driving snowstorm to tie up the game at 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

Indianapolis had thought they had taken the lead after a Jacoby Brissett three-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle with 1:16 left.

The Colts went for two and the attempt was good, but they were called for offensive pass interference.

They were moved back 10 yards after the penalty and were forced to attempt an extra point from 43 yards out and of course Vinatieri drilled it.

While this wasn't as significant as Vinatieri beating the Raiders in the snow in 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff, which is better known as the "Tuck Rule Game"

