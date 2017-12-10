It's that time of year again when the weather will affect many NFL contests including Sunday's game in Buffalo between the Indianapolis Colts and the Bills.

It is expected that the Buffalo region could expect up to a foot of snow today, so don't expect much offense between the two squads.

The storm was expected as the team reached out to fans to see who wanted to help shovel the stands before the game.

It’ll be fun, they said. We have club seats, they said. pic.twitter.com/0f9D1fRsgD — Jeremy White (@JeremyWGR) December 10, 2017

It's nice and frosty in Buffalo today. pic.twitter.com/5tbFWhIbES — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2017

Here’s your weather update three minutes later. And the Colts are wearing white uniforms pic.twitter.com/xOBrY8bq9R — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) December 10, 2017

There are field goal posts out there somewhere. #Bills pic.twitter.com/yWHx835jy7 — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 10, 2017

Worsening snow at New Era Field with winds in excess of 20 miles per hour. About 45 minutes until kickoff. https://t.co/rMjJjyM0P3 pic.twitter.com/DqrIjiI7xO — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 10, 2017

Coming down hard and sideways in Buffalo. “Lake effect” snow warning issued. Up to a foot expected. Field looks like a hockey rink. pic.twitter.com/llasexHQbO — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 10, 2017