Watch: Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson Tries To Climb Into Stands In Jacksonville After Ejection

Tempers started to flare at the end of the Jaguars' 30-24 win over the Seahawks.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 10, 2017

At the end of the Seahawks' 30-24 loss to the Jaguars, players on the Seattle defense got ejected as Jacksonville tried to run out the clock with kneel downs.

After Leonard Fournette picked up 13 yards on a third and 11 to seal the win for the Jaguars, play started to get a bit out of hand. On the ensuing first down, Michael Bennett and Fournette were both charged with offsetting unnecessary roughness calls and Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch.

On the next play, Seattle's Quinton Jefferson was ejected. As Jefferson was exiting the field however, he got into an exchange with fans in the Jacksonville stands. After an object is thrown at Jefferson's head, he attempts to climb into the stands to confront the fans.

With the loss Sunday, Seattle moved to 8-5, while the Jaguars improved to 9-4 with the win.

