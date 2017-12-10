At the end of the Seahawks' 30-24 loss to the Jaguars, players on the Seattle defense got ejected as Jacksonville tried to run out the clock with kneel downs.

After Leonard Fournette picked up 13 yards on a third and 11 to seal the win for the Jaguars, play started to get a bit out of hand. On the ensuing first down, Michael Bennett and Fournette were both charged with offsetting unnecessary roughness calls and Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch.

On the next play, Seattle's Quinton Jefferson was ejected. As Jefferson was exiting the field however, he got into an exchange with fans in the Jacksonville stands. After an object is thrown at Jefferson's head, he attempts to climb into the stands to confront the fans.

Michael Bennett dangerously rolls into the centers leg. Sheldon Richardson ejected for throwing a punch. pic.twitter.com/Qsyr7FJWNH — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) December 11, 2017

Things are getting UGLY in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/rsPnztEZAs — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 11, 2017

Things are getting a little crazy in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/M1EAJ6sDgs — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) December 11, 2017

This part is bananas, you can see them coming in pic.twitter.com/sLpfc4f2rT — That Dude (@cjzer0) December 11, 2017

With the loss Sunday, Seattle moved to 8-5, while the Jaguars improved to 9-4 with the win.