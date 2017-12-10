Here are the notable injuries in Week 14 of the NFL.
A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers - Shoulder/Biceps, Doubtful
The Bucs defensive end was injured in the second quarter vs. Lions.
Amari Cooper, Raiders – Ankle - Questionable
Cooper did not have a catch vs. Chiefs before he was injured.
Landon Collins, Giants - Ankle, Questionable
Collins injured his left leg in the fourth quarter vs. Cowboys.
Tom Savage, Texans - Concussion, Out
Savage was taken to the locker room after a hard hit and replaced by T.J. Yates.
Davon House, Packers - Back, Out
House finished with two tackles against the Browns.
Nathan Peterman, Bills - Concussion, Questionable
Peterman is being evaluated for a head injury.
Kelvin Benjamin, Bills, Knee, Questionable
Benjamin was injured in second half vs. Colts.