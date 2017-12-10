Week 14 Injury Roundup: Bucs' Gerald McCoy Injures Shoulder

Here are the notable injuries in Week 14 of the NFL.

By Scooby Axson
December 10, 2017

A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers - Shoulder/Biceps, Doubtful

The Bucs defensive end was injured in the second quarter vs. Lions.

Amari Cooper, Raiders – Ankle - Questionable

Cooper did not have a catch vs. Chiefs before he was injured.

Landon Collins, Giants - Ankle, Questionable

Collins injured his left leg in the fourth quarter vs. Cowboys.

Tom Savage, Texans - Concussion, Out

Savage was taken to the locker room after a hard hit and replaced by T.J. Yates.

Davon House, Packers - Back, Out

House finished with two tackles against the Browns.

Nathan Peterman, Bills - Concussion, Questionable

Peterman is being evaluated for a head injury.

Kelvin Benjamin, Bills, Knee, Questionable

Benjamin was injured in second half vs. Colts.

