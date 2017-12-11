Carson Wentz injury news: All the latest updates

By Chris Chavez
December 11, 2017

The Philadelphia Eagles are awaiting the results of an MRI on Carson Wentz's knee. On Sunday evening, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team feared that Wentz tore his left ACL in the 43–35 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Initial testing showed that Wentz's ACL was loose.

Wentz exited the game after throwing a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffrey in the third quarter. It is believed that he was hurt on a touchdown run that was later negated by a holding penalty. He stayed in the game for the remainder of the drive but was then seen limping on the sidelines. He was tended to by team trainers. Wentz was 23 of 41 passing for 291 yards and four touchdowns.

Nick Foles replaced Wentz at quarterback. He finished the day with 6 of 10 passes completed for 42 yards.

With the victory, the Eagles clinched the NFC East. It is the team's first division title since 2013.

Head coach Doug Pederson will address the media on Monday.

