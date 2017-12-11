NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says that Colin Kaepernick is not being blackballed by the league's owners and adds that the free agent quarterback is welcome to discuss any issues he has with the league.

Kaepernick has not been signed by any team this season after sparking protests by taking a knee before the national anthem last season.

"We've always invited Colin to come over," Goodell told CNBC. "He's welcome to come over and meet at any point and time. We had an open door on that. There was some meeting set up with the player's coalition, and they were invited by the player's coalition."

In October, the 30–year–old Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league saying that the league's owners are colluding to keep him from playing because of his protests.

"Each and every club's got to make those decisions," Goodell said. "They make those decisions based on a lot of factors that are best for their football team. And when they do that, that's what's in the best interest."

In accepting Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award last week, Kaepernick said he would continue speaking out against inequality.

"With our without the NFL's platform, I will continue to work for the people because my platform is the people," he said.